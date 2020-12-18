 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6 a.m.
0 comments

6 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0
covidday 0610 smokeyrow.jpg

6:34 a.m., DES MOINES — Christmas ornaments and stockings emblazoned with glitter glue pepper the walls of Smokey Row, a cozy coffee shop on the edge of I-235, as the nutty smell of fresh-brewed coffee kicks off the day.

Morgan Schrage and her roommate, Grace Kaetterhenry, find a booth in the large, airy cafe, where about half the tables are blocked off to ensure social distancing. The pair are up bright and early to study for finals.

Drake University student Clara Froeschner is studying, too. Setting up her laptop at a corner table by the window, the health sciences junior says she comes in most mornings and stays for a few hours, leaving when the shop begins to get crowded.

“It used to be comforting that there were people here, like, filling up and talking and stuff,” Froeschner says. “Now it’s kind of a source of anxiety.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News