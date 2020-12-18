6:34 a.m., DES MOINES — Christmas ornaments and stockings emblazoned with glitter glue pepper the walls of Smokey Row, a cozy coffee shop on the edge of I-235, as the nutty smell of fresh-brewed coffee kicks off the day.
Morgan Schrage and her roommate, Grace Kaetterhenry, find a booth in the large, airy cafe, where about half the tables are blocked off to ensure social distancing. The pair are up bright and early to study for finals.
Drake University student Clara Froeschner is studying, too. Setting up her laptop at a corner table by the window, the health sciences junior says she comes in most mornings and stays for a few hours, leaving when the shop begins to get crowded.
“It used to be comforting that there were people here, like, filling up and talking and stuff,” Froeschner says. “Now it’s kind of a source of anxiety.”
