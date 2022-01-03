6 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $490,000

You need to see this wonderful ValleyWynds ranch to appreciate it! Lots of updates have been made recently including a new roof & gutters, paint, flooring and appliances. Pride of ownership is apparent as this beautiful home shows like new. The open concept main floor is perfect for entertaining. The spacious master suite and two bedrooms are conveniently located on the main floor while the other three bedrooms are located in the walk out lower level. Additionally, there is a media room, wet bar and large recreation room perfect for friends and family. The deck is maintenance free material. Yard irrigation keeps your grass green in the late summer. Walk-up to the garage from the basement is perfect for moving things to storage for the winter and the home is wired for a whole house generator. Loads of storage cabinets in the 3 car garage. Field Sike Park is conveniently located across the street. Hurry as this one is sure to move quickly!