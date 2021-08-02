This home was completed and closed 04/2021; built under 2020 construction costs. Irrigation system was not included. Home has never been lived in. A wide open plan with dramatic 2 story Great Room with brick FP to the ceiling. Kitchen includes soft-close, full extension drawers, & includes appliances. 1st floor includes office & BR. The 2nd floor includes a spacious Master Suite & 3 additional spacious BRs. The basement is finished w/large rec room, bath, & 6th BR. The 3 car is oversize w/one stall 26' deep! The yard includes an irrigation system. To the rear is a view of the detention pond. Lots of possibilities and room to evolve with your family!
6 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $580,000
