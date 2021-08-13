Amazing new design 1.5 story from Tom Murrell homes! Six bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and over 4,000 total finished square feet! Soaring main level ceilings, 11x4 kitchen island, custom basement bar, walkout lower level, covered deck, 4 car garage, and so much more! Call today for more details.
6 Bedroom Home in Bettendorf - $800,000
Related to this story
