6. Nothing to Lose Fitness in Cumberland Square

  • Updated
A new group fitness and personal training center, called Nothing to Lose Fitness, opened in April at 2383 Cumberland Square Dr., Bettendorf. Owners Demetrius and Chanda Johnson offer classes such as Les Milles Body Pump and Latin Hip Hop, alongside other instructors. 

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Davenport, Scott County, and Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times/Dispatch-Argus. A DeWitt native, she graduated from the University of Iowa in 2021 and was editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

Breaking News