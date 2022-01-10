6. Olde Towne Bakery to open express bakery in East Moline

Olde Towne Bakery is opening its first express bakery in East Moline at 9th Street and 15th Ave.
The Moline-based bakery, open since 1951 under various names is currently owned by Andy and Chris VanHoe since 2007, according to the bakery’s website.
A new pink sign is in the window of the new store front, but the building is still undergoing renovations.
Sarah Watson
Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter
Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.
