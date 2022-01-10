 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6. Olde Towne Bakery to open express bakery in East Moline
6. Olde Towne Bakery to open express bakery in East Moline

Olde Towne Bakery Express

Moline-based Olde Towne Bakery is planning on adding an express shop in East Moline.

Olde Towne Bakery is opening its first express bakery in East Moline at 9th Street and 15th Ave.

The Moline-based bakery, open since 1951 under various names is currently owned by Andy and Chris VanHoe since 2007, according to the bakery’s website.

A new pink sign is in the window of the new store front, but the building is still undergoing renovations.

