6:30 p.m., DAVENPORT — The 269 inmates at the Scott County jail sit down for dinner. Tonight, it’s Polish sausage.

6:36 p.m. — Iowa State University rises to No. 8 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

6:49 p.m., DAVENPORT — Sanitary Suds attendant Emily Honaker sweeps the blue-tiled floor when she spots a woman with an overflowing basket of clothes — and no mask.

“Hey, Miss,” she nearly yells, trying to get the woman’s attention. “Miss?”

It’s the usual excuse: The mask is in her car.

“Not everybody has a washer and dryer, so this is essential,” Honaker says. “On the weekends, we have to have people wait outside, because there’s too many people.”

Students from nearby Palmer College of Chiropractic have been Sanitary’s bread and butter, Honaker says, but campus closures reduced traffic. But other COVID-related impacts drove business right back up.

“The laundromat in downtown Bettendorf closed, along with another one, so we’re getting their business,” she says.