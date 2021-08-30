6. PHat Bottom Labs

A new storefront in East Moline, pHat Bottom Labs, extracts hemp and sells cannabidiol products. The business sources hemp from area farmers who use the plant as a cover crop, and extracts the oil with a machine that can produce up to 3 liters a week.
Cannabidiol, or CBD, is a plant related to the plant-based tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the active ingredient in marijuana that gives users a “high,” according to a New York Times review of research on CBD. Hemp is cannabis that contains 0.3% or less of THC, according to a Congressional fact sheet published after the 2018 farm bill relaxed restrictions on hemp growth. CBD is being studied to determine whether it lessens the effects on seizures, depression, anxiety, chronic pain, and PTSD. The strongest evidence is for CBD reducing seizures in rare childhood disorders, but studies are ongoing for other possible effects of cannabidiol.
Vicki Hughes and Amanda Ryan, owners of the business, started pHat Bottom Labs after treating veterans with PTSD. They send product samples to Altitude Consulting, a hemp-testing laboratory based in Englewood, Colorado, and publish the lab results on their website.
Filling the rest of the storefront is antique furniture and decorations, works from local artists (including Hughes’ father who sells landscape mud paintings), locally grown produce such as honey, microgreens, soap and mushrooms. Some of the producers infuse pHat Bottom Labs CBD oil into their products — CBD bath bombs and honey, for example.