6 tips to keep pets safe during storm season

Preparing before a storm hits is key to keeping everyone in your family—including your pets—safe.

Here are six ideas from the TurfMutt Foundation.

• Have pets microchipped. In the event of an emergency — natural or otherwise — you want to ensure your pet can get back to you if you’re separated. Collars and ID tags, though important, can break or detach. Microchips — computerized and scannable implants about the size of a grain of rice — are more fool-proof since they’re inserted under your pet’s skin.

• Bring pets inside at the first sign of danger. Disasters can be disorienting for pets, and they could run away or hurt themselves reacting to loud noises and strange changes to their landscape. Also, rain, flying debris and high winds pose a danger.

• If you have to leave, keep pets with you. Leaving your pets behind during a natural disaster is never a good idea because they could escape or become exposed to a number of life-threatening hazards. Keep them on a leash or in a pet carrier so they don’t escape, even if you are in a “familiar” neighborhood.