7:20 a.m., SIOUX CITY — It's still dark when police officer Jeffrey Demetri enters headquarters through a back door and beelines to a table of cleaning supplies.
Rubbing in a squirt of sanitizer before he slips his right hand into a plastic bag and grabs a thermometer, Demetri must register below 100.4 degrees to clock in. Any temperature above that threshold could be a symptom of COVID-19.
"98.6,” Demetri says. “Looks like I'm working today.”
Wearing a pair of black gloves and wielding disinfectant, Demetri goes to his idling vehicle, where he sanitizes the steering wheel, door handles and keyboard on his in-vehicle laptop computer.
Instead of gathering in the briefing room — where officers used to catch up on families and football — he’ll soon slide into the driver’s seat and log on for a virtual roll call before hitting the streets.
7:29 a.m.: The sun rises across most of Iowa.
7:53 a.m., DES MOINES — Cars queue up outside Polk County’s Test Iowa site. As cases of COVID-19 spike around the country, this facility’s line has been known to stretch out of the pothole-filled gravel lot and onto the road.
