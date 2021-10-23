 Skip to main content
7. Elm Street Bridge construction
Closed since 2018, construction is well underway for the Elm Street Bridge in Davenport between Eastern Avenue and Jersey Ridge Road. 

The city awarded a $2.68 million contract for the project, which is expected to be completed later this year. 

The bridge was built in 1937, and the city closed it in 2018 after deteriorating over the years. 

