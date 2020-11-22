 Skip to main content
7 of 10 unlikely to travel for holidays
A national survey commissioned by the American Hotel & Lodging Association, or AHLA, shows that many Americans are not expected to travel this holiday seasons.

Results show that 72% of Americans are unlikely to travel for Thanksgiving and 69% are unlikely to travel for Christmas.

Business travel has been even more impacted. Only 8% of Americans say they have taken an overnight business trip since March, and just 19% of respondents who are currently employed — or 8% of all adults — expect to travel for business within the next six months.

Only 3 in 10 respondents have taken an overnight vacation or leisure trip since March.

The survey of 2,200 adults was conducted November 2-4, 2020 by Morning Consult on behalf of AHLA. 

