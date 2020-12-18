 Skip to main content
7:01 p.m., DES MOINES — The Des Moines School Board votes to apply for a waiver to keep middle and high school students online for the rest of the semester.

7:50 p.m., SIOUX CITY — Ever since she was a child, Lauren Johnson wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse.

But she never imagined her career would begin during a pandemic.

"We weren't really taught anything like that in nursing school," Johnson says through a light-yellow mask.

Johnson, who started working as a registered nurse in June, just finished her first 12-hour shift as charge nurse on the COVID floor at UnityPoint Health's St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. As she gowns up and enters rooms, Johnson finds strength in her colleagues, she says.

"We always say, 'We're struggling together.' We all just kind of all have each other's backs."

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

