7:01 p.m., DES MOINES — The Des Moines School Board votes to apply for a waiver to keep middle and high school students online for the rest of the semester.
7:50 p.m., SIOUX CITY — Ever since she was a child, Lauren Johnson wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and become a nurse.
But she never imagined her career would begin during a pandemic.
"We weren't really taught anything like that in nursing school," Johnson says through a light-yellow mask.
Johnson, who started working as a registered nurse in June, just finished her first 12-hour shift as charge nurse on the COVID floor at UnityPoint Health's St. Luke's Regional Medical Center. As she gowns up and enters rooms, Johnson finds strength in her colleagues, she says.
"We always say, 'We're struggling together.' We all just kind of all have each other's backs."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!