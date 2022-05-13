7. Quad City Pet Care opening new location in Milan

Quad City Pet Care, which previously was Andalusia Road Veterinary Center, is hosting an opening celebration at their new, larger location in Milan on May 21 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The daytime animal hospital needed a bigger space, said veterinarian Jennifer Bock-Vanaria, and wanted a single-floor space. The previous location operated out of an old house with a mobile home added on, and Block-Vanaria said it was physically trying on staff and pets to carry them to the basement surgery and x-ray rooms.

The new space, which is currently open and accepting pets, is all on one level, and the reception and exam rooms are more spacious, she said.

