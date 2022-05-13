 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7. Quad City Pet Care opening new location in Milan

  • Updated
Quad City Pet Care, which previously was Andalusia Road Veterinary Center, is hosting an opening celebration at their new, larger location in Milan on May 21 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The daytime animal hospital needed a bigger space, said veterinarian Jennifer Bock-Vanaria, and wanted a single-floor space. The previous location operated out of an old house with a mobile home added on, and Block-Vanaria said it was physically trying on staff and pets to carry them to the basement surgery and x-ray rooms. 

The new space, which is currently open and accepting pets, is all on one level, and the reception and exam rooms are more spacious, she said.

