7. The Palace Tavern reopens under new ownership in East Moline

A new restaurant in a storied location in East Moline opened just before the end of the year.
East Moline native Larry Anderson purchased The Old Palace Tavern, at 701 15th Ave, after the restaurant and bar, known for its pizza, closed in 2020. After a year and a half of construction, it reopened Thanksgiving week as Palace Tavern with pizza, calzones, burgers, appetizers, and other dishes.
Anderson, owner of East Moline Glass and the Rust Belt, set about remodeling it to harken back to its more than century-old history, said construction manager on the project Cindy Mire.
“We took the building down to the studs,” Mire said. “We kept the ceiling, the tin ceiling, and we kept the original tile floor. That's from 1915. And then we redid the whole entire restaurant, so it’s brand new on the inside except for those historical elements that we kept.”
Pictures of the Palace Tavern’s previous iterations line the walls, which Mire said includes a pharmacy and a laundromat at points in the building’s history.