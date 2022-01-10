 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
7. The Palace Tavern reopens under new ownership in East Moline
7. The Palace Tavern reopens under new ownership in East Moline

Palace Tavern exterior

The Palace Tavern reopened in the latter part of 2021 under new ownership and a slightly different name. Photo contributed.

A new restaurant in a storied location in East Moline opened just before the end of the year.

East Moline native Larry Anderson purchased The Old Palace Tavern, at 701 15th Ave, after the restaurant and bar, known for its pizza, closed in 2020. After a year and a half of construction, it reopened Thanksgiving week as Palace Tavern with pizza, calzones, burgers, appetizers, and other dishes.

Palace Tavern interior

The Palace Tavern reopened in the latter part of 2021 under new ownership and remodeled. Photo contributed. 
Palace Tavern Bar

The Palace Tavern, a more than-a-century-old building, reopened in the latter part of 2021 under new ownership and renovated. Photo contributed.

Anderson, owner of East Moline Glass and the Rust Belt, set about remodeling it to harken back to its more than century-old history, said construction manager on the project Cindy Mire.

“We took the building down to the studs,” Mire said. “We kept the ceiling, the tin ceiling, and we kept the original tile floor. That's from 1915. And then we redid the whole entire restaurant, so it’s brand new on the inside except for those historical elements that we kept.”

Pictures of the Palace Tavern’s previous iterations line the walls, which Mire said includes a pharmacy and a laundromat at points in the building’s history.

Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis Reporter

Sarah is the Bettendorf, East Moline, and Silvis reporter for the Quad City Times covering local government and news in the those areas. She graduated from the University of Iowa this spring and was the editor of the student-run newspaper The Daily Iowan.

