 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
8 a.m.
0 comments

8 a.m.

  • Updated
  • 0

8 a.m., SIOUX CITY — Dividers around slot machines keep Bill Goodman distanced from other players as the Army veteran tries his luck at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.

covidday 0819 hs band.jpg

8:19 a.m., WEST BURLINGTON — Kyra Garr, 15, plays loooonnnggggg tooooones on her bass clarinet while warming up for a socially distant rehearsal with about 30 of her West Burlington High School bandmates.

Practices take place in the auditorium, a cavernous space designed for 300 people. Spread out among the rows like morsels in a chocolate chip cookie, each student musician has his or her own music and music stand as the band preps for its upcoming Christmas concert.

"The hardest thing about the concert is you never know from one week to the next if a kid is going to go on quarantine, or if they are going to go to virtual or if they are not going to be there anymore," says Mark Eveleth, the school's band director.

821 am Robb Ewoldt with hogs

8:21 a.m., RURAL SCOTT COUNTY — Robb Ewoldt walks the concrete aisle dividing the hog confinement as his trained eyes flit over the roughly 1,250 white barrows — castrated male hogs — squealing in pens on either side.

Besides raising hogs, Ewoldt drives a truck to pick up some extra money. Last spring’s COVID outbreaks among meatpacking workers uprooted his schedule. When a packing plant closed, Ewoldt's routes for hauling hogs would often change on short notice.

"You never knew where you were going," he says.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News