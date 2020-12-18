8 a.m., SIOUX CITY — Dividers around slot machines keep Bill Goodman distanced from other players as the Army veteran tries his luck at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.
8:19 a.m., WEST BURLINGTON — Kyra Garr, 15, plays loooonnnggggg tooooones on her bass clarinet while warming up for a socially distant rehearsal with about 30 of her West Burlington High School bandmates.
Practices take place in the auditorium, a cavernous space designed for 300 people. Spread out among the rows like morsels in a chocolate chip cookie, each student musician has his or her own music and music stand as the band preps for its upcoming Christmas concert.
"The hardest thing about the concert is you never know from one week to the next if a kid is going to go on quarantine, or if they are going to go to virtual or if they are not going to be there anymore," says Mark Eveleth, the school's band director.
8:21 a.m., RURAL SCOTT COUNTY — Robb Ewoldt walks the concrete aisle dividing the hog confinement as his trained eyes flit over the roughly 1,250 white barrows — castrated male hogs — squealing in pens on either side.
Besides raising hogs, Ewoldt drives a truck to pick up some extra money. Last spring’s COVID outbreaks among meatpacking workers uprooted his schedule. When a packing plant closed, Ewoldt's routes for hauling hogs would often change on short notice.
"You never knew where you were going," he says.
