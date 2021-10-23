 Skip to main content
8. Meatball's Sandwich Co. coming soon to downtown Davenport
Meatball's Sandwich Co. coming soon to downtown Davenport

  • Updated
Meatball's Sandwich Co. downtown Davenport

A "coming soon" sign for Bettendorf-based Meatball's Sandwich Co. is posted in the window of 4th Street and Main Street in downtown Davenport.

A "coming soon" sign for Meatball's Sandwich Co. is posted in the window of 4th Street and Main Street in downtown Davenport.

The local restaurant currently has one location in Cumberland Square in Bettendorf. 

