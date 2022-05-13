8. North Scott Community YMCA to open Oct. 3

Construction crews are adding windows and interior to the upcoming North Scott Community YMCA, which a YMCA spokesperson said is expect to open in early October.

YMCA spokesperson Frank Klipsch IV said the Y is expecting to host a community open house on Saturday, Oct. 1, and then open for regular business the following Monday.

Russell Construction won the bid for $11.8 million to construct the 43,500 square-foot YMCA. Funded by the City of Eldridge and the North Scott Community School District, Eldridge voters authorized up to $14 million in bonds for the building.

The new YMCA will include fitness and gym space, as well as a natatorium, which includes a a competition pool, family recreation, and children's pool. The building will also include an upper-level track, and a dance/yoga studio.

Brad Martell, president of the YMCA of the Iowa Mississippi Valley, said a capital campaign aimed to raise an additional $1 million to purchase equipment and furniture. Martell said the campaign had reached about $500,000 so far.

