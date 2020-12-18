8:27 p.m., IOWA CITY — University of Iowa guard Jordan Bohannon shoots a free throw as the Hawkeyes battle the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Although the Big Ten Conference limits fans to just players' families, the stands are full of supporters' images on cardboard cutouts. Iowa’s athletic department is selling the cutouts and donating 20% of those profits to the Dance Marathon, an annual fundraiser that benefits the university’s children’s hospital.
