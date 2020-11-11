800 veterans are waiting to take their Honor Flight once flights resume

Once they finally get the green light for the 51st flight, Garrington says they are ready to go because they stay in constant contact with everyone involved but they will do whatever it takes to do it safely.

“We will have masks, and do whatever it takes to get the guys there. Their safety is of overriding importance to us, so we want to put those two things together. Their safety and having a wonderful experience are both important,” said Garrington.

Of the 800 veterans waiting to make the trip only a “handful” of them are World War II and Korean War veterans. According to Garrington 99-percent of the veterans on the waiting list are Vietnam veterans. The older veterans and anyone who has under six months to live will be given priority to make the trip once they resume.

Garrington estimates that 2,500 to 3,000 individual volunteers have made the trip, some making the trip more than once. A volunteer pays $400 to make the trip and help a veteran navigate the day in Washington D.C.

There is one thing that bonds all the volunteers together, “all of them have a love and desire to give back to the guys who protected their freedom.”

Garrington says he would love to expand the pool of available volunteers.