800 veterans are waiting to take their Honor Flight once flights resume

November 1, 2020, marked the 12th anniversary of the inaugural Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
The purpose of HFQC is to fly America’s veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit the memorials honoring their sacrifices.
A total of 50 flights have been made, each one a life-changing experience for both the veterans and the accompanying volunteers. The next trip will push the total number of veterans making the trip to over 5,000.
Since April COVID-19 has forced the cancellation of four scheduled flights and the earliest flights could resume is April 2021 according to Steve Garrington, director of Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities.
If it were up to most of the 800 veterans waiting to make the trip they would charge up that hill despite the hazards of COVID-19.
“Their kids are saying they can’t go, but the veterans are saying ‘Hey, I dodged bullets in Vietnam, I don’t really care about a germ,’” said Garrington.
Despite the veterans chomping at the bit to make the trip the decision as to when to go doesn’t fall to them.
“It’s not the veterans that make the decision. It’s (up to) the families, the people that we work with, like Arlington National Cemetery, and the museums. They are the ones that make the decisions. So we will abide by them, and we will do whatever it takes to get them there,” said Garrington.
Once they finally get the green light for the 51st flight, Garrington says they are ready to go because they stay in constant contact with everyone involved but they will do whatever it takes to do it safely.
“We will have masks, and do whatever it takes to get the guys there. Their safety is of overriding importance to us, so we want to put those two things together. Their safety and having a wonderful experience are both important,” said Garrington.
Of the 800 veterans waiting to make the trip only a “handful” of them are World War II and Korean War veterans. According to Garrington 99-percent of the veterans on the waiting list are Vietnam veterans. The older veterans and anyone who has under six months to live will be given priority to make the trip once they resume.
Garrington estimates that 2,500 to 3,000 individual volunteers have made the trip, some making the trip more than once. A volunteer pays $400 to make the trip and help a veteran navigate the day in Washington D.C.
There is one thing that bonds all the volunteers together, “all of them have a love and desire to give back to the guys who protected their freedom.”
Garrington says he would love to expand the pool of available volunteers.
“When it comes time for a flight, we call the volunteers and some have to say they can’t go because of work or a prior commitment, so it's nice to have a big pool of volunteers. We would be happy to have another hundred people say that they would like to go,” said Garrington.
If you are interested in volunteering you can sign-up at honorflightqc.org.
According to Garrington the main qualifications to be a volunteer are pretty simple.
They have to be able to push a veteran in a wheelchair all day, and “if they have it in their heart to help a veteran have a wonderful day, then they’re who we want.”
The lasting legacy of Honor Flight’s huge impact on veterans and their families can be found in an unlikely place — the obituary pages of this newspaper. “When a veteran says in their obituary that (Honor Flight) was ‘a highlight of my life’ we've done our job,” said Garrington.
