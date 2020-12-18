9:08 a.m., DES MOINES — Hazmat suit. Heavy-duty boots. Rubber gloves. Gas mask.
For Tim Allen, head of the Des Moines Fire Department’s daily decontamination team, donning the gear needed to sanitize ambulances just back from COVID-related emergency calls has become second nature. About six or seven times a day, vehicles from across the metro rumble into Station 1 for a deep clean, Allen says.
And it’s not just his look that’s been upgraded: Instead of hoses and bleach, firefighters brandish a sanitizing gun that uses static electricity to bind cleaning solution onto surfaces.
"I don't know if this is going to be a 'forever' thing, but it'll probably go on for another six months to year yet,” Allen says.
9:27 a.m., MOLINE, Ill. — After every hour-long route, Jose Mancera wipes down the driver’s seat area of his bus while a contracted custodian sprays and rubs nearly everywhere else. With a wife and two kids, Mancera takes every precaution, including showering as soon as he gets home and quickly throwing his clothes into the laundry.
"We offer masks and hand sanitizer” to each passenger, Mancera says. "Sometimes riders complain about the masks. They come up with every excuse in the books.
“But I always tell them we have to keep each other safe."
9:32 a.m., ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — David Ven Huizen’s funeral home will serve 18 families among its four locations today. Not a record, he says, but close.
The funeral business has been a roller coaster since the pandemic started its slog across Iowa. The number of mourners at visitations has bounced around from 25 to 50 to 10, according to state rules and the virus positivity rate, he says.
From setting up tents and heaters in his parking lots for outdoor ceremonies to hosting drive-through visitations to livestreaming services across the world — an offering for which he had to acquire a Federal Communications Commission license — finding consistency in the chaos has been important for mourning families, Ven Huizen adds.
"Everybody's just striving to try to find a way to get through a loss," says his colleague, Joe Perez.
9:35 a.m., DES MOINES — The heavy December fog grounds LifeFlight helicopters on the eighth-floor helipad at Iowa Methodist Medical Center. LifeFlight has been transporting at least one patient with COVID-19 per day, flight nurse Brian Dotts says.
9:40 a.m., POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — Deputy Richard Hiatt sips from his large Nebraska Cornhuskers tumbler as he recounts contracting COVID-19 in September and recovering from its — thankfully — mild symptoms.
A jovial, talkative guy who's been with the sheriff’s office almost seven years, Hiatt says it can be hard to communicate effectively while people are wearing masks.
“You have to talk a little bit louder and a little bit slower, and they do as well,” he says.
“I hate to have someone have to repeat themselves,” especially a victim, he says. “The more they repeat it, the more worked up they get about what happened."
9:45 a.m., DES MOINES — “OK, friends!” music teacher Jordan Leckban says as he starts to play his guitar and sing "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean" to his virtual Windsor Elementary School students.
Leckban has moved the instruments around his room — including the upright piano — to make sure everything he needs for class is within arm's reach of his desk. Just outside his students' view is a recorder, a slide whistle, a hand-held whiteboard and his microphone, which he has propped up in a coffee cup.
“Teaching is teaching. You find a way,” he says.
9:46 a.m., AMES — After transporting Thong Sengphirom to the intensive care unit and removing the plexiglass box covering her upper body — Mary Greeley’s way of ensuring COVID-infected droplets don’t spread as positive patients are moved throughout the hospital — nurse Julie Scebold gently pulls a blanket over Sengphirom's legs and feet, tucking her in.
“Are you in any pain, sweetie?” she asks, shouting just a bit over her mask, face shield and the BiPAP machine pumping oxygen in Sengphirom’s lungs.
“Can you squeeze my hand?” she urges as Sengphirom complies with a light grip. "Good, good," Scebold says.
Sengphirom tested positive for coronavirus just before Thanksgiving, but the virus didn’t affect her until almost two weeks later, when her daughter brought her to the ER with breathing difficulties. Despite a weekend on heated high-flow oxygen therapy, Sengphirom's oxygen saturation levels still aren’t improving, Dr. Tamim Mahayni explains.
If those levels don't improve, the next step is to put Sengphirom on a ventilator, he says.
“This is the progression of serious COVID,” he says. “It’s like they are slowly drowning.”
As Mahayni suits up to examine Sengphirom, a respiratory therapist adjusts the straps on Sengphirom's oxygen mask, and Scebold rubs her hand, watching the numbers on her monitor.
“It’s OK. You’re with us now," Scebold says quietly, pausing between each phrase. “It’s OK. We’re going to help.”
