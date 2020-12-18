9:35 a.m. — Monte Morris, former Iowa State University basketball player, agrees to three-year, $27 million extension with the Denver Nuggets.

9:40 a.m., POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY — Deputy Richard Hiatt sips from his large Nebraska Cornhuskers tumbler as he recounts contracting COVID-19 in September and recovering from its — thankfully — mild symptoms.

A jovial, talkative guy who's been with the sheriff’s office almost seven years, Hiatt says it can be hard to communicate effectively while people are wearing masks.

“You have to talk a little bit louder and a little bit slower, and they do as well,” he says.

“I hate to have someone have to repeat themselves,” especially a victim, he says. “The more they repeat it, the more worked up they get about what happened."

9:45 a.m., DES MOINES — “OK, friends!” music teacher Jordan Leckban says as he starts to play his guitar and sing "My Bonnie Lies Over the Ocean" to his virtual Windsor Elementary School students.