Quick 5-7 guard led nation in scoring with an average of 21.0 points per game as a senior at Iowa in 1948. Was 48th overall pick of the Fort Wayne Pistons in the Basketball Association of America draft but played the next two seasons with the Tri-Cities Blackhawks in the National Basketball League and the newly formed NBA. Played for the Waterloo Hawks of the National Professional Basketball League in 1950-51.