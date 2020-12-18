9:20 p.m., AMES — Soccer memorabilia and international flags adorn the walls of Café Beaudelaire, a Brazilian fusion restaurant perched on the edge of Iowa State’s campus for 30 years.
Loved by people in and out of Ames for its international food and Long Island iced teas, Café B has seen only a fraction of its prepandemic customers. Tonight, two men watch the University of Illinois face off against Duke in basketball, and a table of four shares boisterous laughs.
Natalie Young serves a few tables, far from the usual scramble of a Café B shift in earlier years. On this night, she thought about letting the other server, Emma Stoelk, off early.
“We don’t even have the rush anymore,” Young says. “I can only polish the bottle so many times.”
Dead week, the week before finals, is usually a busy time, but this year, "Dead week was dead, dead.”
“There was one week during graduation where so many people were coming in, it felt like how it used to,” she adds. “But that only lasted a week.”
