9. Rolling Hills Event Rentals is building a new location in Eldridge

A Davenport event rental business, which loans tents, decor, and does flowers for events, is planning a move to Eldridge.
Stephanie and Collin Telsrow, who own Rolling Hills Event Rentals, are planning a 10,000-square-foot building on 16th Street, south of Aberrant Crossfit and across the street from The Play Station, a family entertainment complex.
Collin said the building, which will be built on a currently empty lot, will house the event rentals’ current operations, and in the other half they’re planning to open a pole-barn-style event center.
Roughly half of the Rolling Hills Event Rentals’ business is weddings, Collin said, but the event center could also be for corporate events, birthday parties, anniversaries, etc.
The Telsrows started the business in 2019, after purchasing chairs and supplies for their own wedding, and continued to expand their inventory.
Collin said they hope to have a building up by the end of the year, but with national supply chain issues, he said that could be pushed back.