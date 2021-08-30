 Skip to main content
9. UnityPoint Rehabilitation Institute
9. UnityPoint Rehabilitation Institute

  • Updated
Moline rehab hospital

A new rehabilitation hospital is under construction at the UnityPoint campus in Moline. The 40-bed facility will help patients recovering from an injury, stroke, or another illness. 

Going up at 52nd Avenue and 7th Street in Moline is a new UnityPoint Health rehabilitation center that, once completed, will help patients as they recover from an injury, surgery, stroke, or other debilitating illness. The 40-bed, 50,000 square-foot rehab hospital is expected to be finished by summer 2022. The building permit cited a cost of $20 million, though the entire facility is expected to cost between $30 and 35 million, according to Jamie Mullin, marketing director for UnityPoint Health. The building will include 40 private patient rooms, a therapy gym, an activities of daily living suite, therapy courtyard, dining room, in-house pharmacy and dayroom areas, Mullin said.

