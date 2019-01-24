102719-qct-bigstory-childcare-032

Group leader Ciera Ruby feeds Henry Gulbranson a bottle Jan. 18 during activities in the infants room at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

Across the U.S., finding affordable child care is a challenge for parents. But in the Quad-Cities, the problem is especially dire. 

The non-profit Iowa Women's Foundation estimates that Iowa is lacking more than 360,000 spaces for children 12 and under, meaning on average, one in two children go without access to affordable child care. And in Scott County, child care providers are short more than 20,000 spaces, qualifying the county as a "child care desert" since one in two children go without access to affordable care. And in Illlinois, 32 percent of parents have difficulty finding child care, according to a 2018 study by ReadyNation Illinois. 

As regulations and low pay make it tough for providers to find and keep qualified workers, community leaders are trying to tackle the problem holistically rather than keeping the burden on the providers themselves. See the story on B1. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments