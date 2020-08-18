A choice between Trump Harris

Although some have speculated that Trump would ditch Mike Pence and grab Haley's comet if things become desperate enough, the clock is winding down for that drama. Haley's too smart to risk her own presidential ambitions by involving herself any further with the Trump brand. Instead, she'll continue making speeches - and money - and cast her own lot in 2024.

It's almost worth electing Biden to ensure that we get the Kamala-Nikki showdown.

But not quite. Biden tapped Harris because she was the least risky choice. In doing so, he may have written the script for his party for the next decade, though nothing is assured. Polls indicating that Trump trails Biden, er, Harris may not be telling us much. Fence-sitters who watched the primary debates and came away disliking Harris' attack on Biden -- and recalling her attacks on now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his confirmation hearing -- may be more comfortable with a known quantity than with Harris, whose policies would offend anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders.

Biden, though he has made some adjustments to accommodate the more-progressive wing of his party, isn't a natural radical in the way Harris appears to be. If he wants to win with Harris by his side, he'll need to bring her with him toward a less-radical, more-centrist position. And, if Harris wants to secure her presidential future, she would do well to pick her battles carefully going forward. Like or dislike Mike Pence as vice-president, he's a decent man who won't enjoy fighting a woman. And even these days, most Americans won't like watching it.

