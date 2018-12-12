Countryside Community Theatre is kicking off its two-week run of "A Christmas Carol" on Friday at the Boll's Community Center. 428 River Drive, Princeton, Iowa. See the show, adapted from the Charles Dickens classic, at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday as well as Dec. 20-22. Tickets cost $15 and reservations can be made at cctonstage.org.

