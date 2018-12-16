3. 'A Christmas Story: The Musical'
A musical base on the classic 1983 movie following Ralphie Parker and his Christmas adventures is coming to the Adler Theatre stage this week. See "A Christmas Story: The Musical," on Tuesday at the theater, 136. E 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $40.50, $53, $73, are available at Ticketmaster.com. the Adler Theatre Box Office and by calling 800-745-3000. "A Christmas Story: The Musical," is part of the 2018-19 Broadway at the Adler Theatre season, presented by Lexus of Quad-Cities.
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $40.50-$73
