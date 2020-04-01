A day in the life of this reporter.

My story was about whether Quad-City hospitals, nursing homes and first responders have sufficient PPE, or personal protection equipment during this pandemic.

The consensus of the people I spoke to — representatives of hospitals, an ambulance service and the emergency management agencies of both Scott and Rock Island counties — was that they do for now. For now.

This came with the caveat that they are continuing to place orders, being conservative in use and asking for donations.

As soon as it was posted on Facebook, comments to the contrary poured in. "Fake news." "The QC Times should be ashamed." "This is flat out lying." "This is a joke." "The Q-C Times is lying to save face." "Reckless."

The gist of the comments was that I and the Times do not grasp the severity of the situation. Frontline nurses and their friends and family are scared. They see what's happening in New York. They know that national stockpiles are nearly depleted and everything is on back-order.

Everything depends on how long the pandemic lasts, how bad it gets, how soon manufacturers can gear up to make fresh supplies. And we just don't know.