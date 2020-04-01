A day in the life of this reporter.

Last Tuesday was Day 3 of working from home.
I had tossed and turned a fair bit Monday night, worried about the story I was assigned to write for Day 4. I had a lot of people to call, a breadth of information to work in. After 40-some years of meeting deadline, there's always the possibility that I will clutch.
So when I got up, I wanted to jump right into reporting, no dilly-dallying around with breakfast.
I pulled a hooded sweatshirt over my nightgown, walked into what had been our daughter's room, and tapped out the keyboard clicks that got me into the Times' reporting system. It was about 8:20 a.m.
From then until about 5:15 p.m., there I sat.
I called people, read emails, joined an online news conference about COVID-19, texted and scribbled notes on 23 pages of a yellow legal. And I wrote my story.
I did not brush my teeth, take my meds, shower, put on makeup, curl my hair or eat breakfast or lunch.
I drank a pot of coffee and made corresponding trips to the bathroom.
But, otherwise, I did not look up.
And when it was over I felt good, if a little dazed.
That was not to last long, though.
My story was about whether Quad-City hospitals, nursing homes and first responders have sufficient PPE, or personal protection equipment during this pandemic.
The consensus of the people I spoke to — representatives of hospitals, an ambulance service and the emergency management agencies of both Scott and Rock Island counties — was that they do for now. For now.
This came with the caveat that they are continuing to place orders, being conservative in use and asking for donations.
As soon as it was posted on Facebook, comments to the contrary poured in. "Fake news." "The QC Times should be ashamed." "This is flat out lying." "This is a joke." "The Q-C Times is lying to save face." "Reckless."
The gist of the comments was that I and the Times do not grasp the severity of the situation. Frontline nurses and their friends and family are scared. They see what's happening in New York. They know that national stockpiles are nearly depleted and everything is on back-order.
Everything depends on how long the pandemic lasts, how bad it gets, how soon manufacturers can gear up to make fresh supplies. And we just don't know.
I bring this up because I hope you believe that reporters and newspapers want to get it right, want to report a true picture of what is happening in a given situation. To do otherwise is pointless.
But people have to be willing to speak. I understand that many do not for fear of reprisals. At the Times, a reporter's email address appears above every story we write. Please use it to contact us, tell us your story, point out when we're wrong.
On the same day my story appeared, there was a story on page 4 reporting that employees of the Quad-City Times, Dispatch-Argus and Muscatine Journal will be laid off for two weeks without pay in the next three months. This is in response to a drop in advertising revenue as newspapers across the country trim costs amid the pandemic.
This is not to solicit sympathy but to give a true picture of Day 3.
A day in the life of this reporter.
