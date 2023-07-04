A cold front will be moving through the Quad-City region Wednesday afternoon which could mean a thunderstorm or shower, Meteorologist Tim Gross of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

Today’s scheduled John Deere Classic Pro-Am and Youth Day activities at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis may get interrupted by a thunderstorm or strong shower in the afternoon, provided one passes over the course.

However, morning activities will have no problem with the weather other than it will be warm and humid with a high of 86 degrees, Gross said.

Weather models were not too consistent with the tracking of the system on Tuesday, indicating that the cold front will move in sometime between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Gross said any storms that crop up will be on the leading edge of the front.

Rain chances for the region are 60%.

Wind shear, the prime ingredient for severe weather, is not in the forecast, Gross said. The Storm Prediction Center is forecasting that the more severe weather associated with the front will be south of the Quad-City area.

After the cold front passes through, Thursday and Friday will be perfect days for golf with sunny skies, high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s and low humidity.