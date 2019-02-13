The Tony award-winning musical comedy "A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder" opens its two weekend run on Thursday at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday as well as 2 p.m. Sunday and 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 and Feb. 23 and 2 p.m. on Feb. 24. Tickets cost $20 and are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or by calling 309-912-7647.
