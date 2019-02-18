"A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder," the musical comedy that won four Tony awards in 2014, ends its run this week at The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets cost $20 and are available at thespotlighttheatreqc.com or by calling 309-912-7647.
Thursday-Sunday, The Spotlight Theatre, $20
