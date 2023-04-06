A child and guardian "plant" a pinwheel at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6.
Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
Contributed
A young child "plants" a pinwheel at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
Contributed
A young child walks through rows of pinwheels during the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
Contributed
A child plays with a pinwheel at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
Contributed
Children line up with their own pinwheels at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6.
Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
Contributed
The finished product (or, "garden") of the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the pinwheel garden will be on display throughout April.
Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, St. Ambrose University partnered with EveryChild — a non-profit child abuse prevention agency — to host a pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the SAU Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 5.
SAUCC students and community members worked together to "plant" rows of pinwheels following remarks from Anne Gannaway, SAU vice president for institutional advancement.
The pinwheel garden will be displayed outside the SAUCC throughout the month of April — it aims to represent a symbol of the healthy, happy and full childhood every child deserves.
For more information or ideas on how to participate in National Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit www.foreverychild.org.
A glimpse of the "garden": SAU Children's Campus celebrates National Child Abuse Prevention Month
A young child "plants" a pinwheel at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
A young child walks through rows of pinwheels during the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
A child plays with a pinwheel at the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.
The finished product (or, "garden") of the pinwheel garden dedication ceremony at the St. Ambrose University Children's Campus on Wednesday, April 6. As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the pinwheel garden will be on display throughout April.
Photo via Brooke Hendrickx, vice president of development and communications at EveryChild.