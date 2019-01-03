010619-qct-qca-bigstory-002
Lolo sits on the couch Sloane Moeller, 10, while smiling watching Presley, 6, wrap herself up in a blanket at the Moeller home in Davenport Dec. 23.

 Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times

Life on the road can be lonely and hectic, as musicians know all too well. Good nights of sleep are hard to come by, and home-cooked meals are almost impossible. 

But when musicians come to the Quad-Cities, several local residents offer up their spare bedrooms, basements and kitchens to provide a feeling of homeliness to road-weary performers. Some do it only for performers they know personally. Others take referrals from music venues. But no matter who is staying the night, the sense of community makes the Quad-Cities a unique place for musicians to perform. 

So how did the scene develop in the Quad-Cities, and does that scene exist in other cities?

