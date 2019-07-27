Morgan Herlein and Bri Kuhlers of Muscatine ran their first Prairie Farms Quick Bix Saturday morning.
Herlein credits the energy and excitement of the spectators for making the race easier.
"We didn't train for the race. We're proud we did it without training," Kuhlers said.
All the other runners and the excitement push you to keep going and finish, Herlein said.
The pair look forward to running the full seven miles next year in their first Quad-City Times Bix 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.