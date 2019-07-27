Morgan Herlein and Bri Kuhlers of Muscatine ran their first Prairie Farms Quick Bix Saturday morning. 

Herlein credits the energy and excitement of the spectators for making the race easier. 

"We didn't train for the race. We're proud we did it without training," Kuhlers said. 

All the other runners and the excitement push you to keep going and finish, Herlein said. 

The pair look forward to running the full seven miles next year in their first Quad-City Times Bix 7. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments