With more than 2,100 volunteers, the JDC is truly a community effort for the Quad-Cities.
"We're a small community, so for us to even be able to host one of the few PGA Tour events is really a special thing," McGuire said.
"The key to our success is our volunteers; we have so many volunteers with 20, 30, 40 years of experience that have a passion for the golf tournament, and they've got the passionate people with the Birdies for Charity fund as well.
"It's the community support and our volunteer base ... that's really the key to our success."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.