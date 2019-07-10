070919-jdc-js-011

Tour pros Viktor Hovland and Ricky Barnes smile as they take questions from kids at the Kids Clinic, Tuesday, July 9, 2019, during youth day of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.

With more than 2,100 volunteers, the JDC is truly a community effort for the Quad-Cities.

"We're a small community, so for us to even be able to host one of the few PGA Tour events is really a special thing," McGuire said.

"The key to our success is our volunteers; we have so many volunteers with 20, 30, 40 years of experience that have a passion for the golf tournament, and they've got the passionate people with the Birdies for Charity fund as well.

"It's the community support and our volunteer base ... that's really the key to our success." 

