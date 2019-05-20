Music@St. Pete's will present violinist Will Samorey, and pianist Perry Mears, who will perform music by Brahms, Saint-Saens and Korngold.
7 p.m. Friday, May 24, at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, 2400 Middle Road, Bettendorf. Free-will donations will be accepted.
