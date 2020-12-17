 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A snowflake to remember
0 comments

A snowflake to remember

  • Updated
  • 0
121820-qc-nws-snowflake-061

Bettendorf High School Principal Joy Kelly leads a short ceremony to honor the memory of Bettendorf student Tyler Hurd, paraeducator Delia Ford and Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter as an 8-foot angel snowflake designed by Bonstetter is revealed Thursday in the 18th Street display window at Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf. The angel snowflake design was given to the St. Ambrose Theater Department where it was reproduced and enlarged.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Bettendorf High School Principal Joy Kelly leads a short ceremony to honor the memory of Bettendorf student Tyler Hurd, paraeducator Delia Ford and Bettendorf High School Spanish teacher Keith Bonnstetter as an 8-foot angel snowflake designed by Bonstetter is revealed Thursday in the 18th Street display window at Bettendorf High School in Bettendorf. The angel snowflake design was given to the St. Ambrose Theater Department where it was reproduced and enlarged.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+4
Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge
Local News

Tony Sacco's Coal Oven Kitchen to open in Eldridge

  • Updated

Tony Sacco’s Coal Oven Kitchen may be right next door to Happy Joe’s in Eldridge.

And they may be owned by the same company,Dynamic Restaurant Holdings, LLC, and have the same CEO and president in Tom Sacco.

But the similarities end there for the two restaurants, Tom Sacco said. Tony Sacco’s opens its Eldridge restaurant at 350 East LeClaire Road beginning Dec. 14.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News