A trip to New York to watch a movie

After the Q&A, I had a one-on-one with Baumbach, and I asked him about the title of the movie. “I always saw the movie as a love story,” Baumbach told me. “There’s a philosopher that talks about how something you experience everyday stops working as you are used to — a door you go through is suddenly locked. You actually investigate and look at the door in a way that you wouldn’t normally when it’s open all the time.

“In presenting the breakdown of a marriage, I actually felt I was an opportunity to tell the story of a marriage.”

After we talked, I stealthily retrieved my orange coat from a broom closet, then prepared to call an Uber. That’s when my friend, Jean, who lived in New York for years, texted me. “You are so close to the Dakota,” she said. “You have to go there.”

Minutes later, I did, and found myself among other John Lennon devotees. I asked a security guard named Hector how many people come to take pictures there every day. “A thousand,” he said, adding weather has no effect on it. The hotel remains a kind of memorial to Lennon, who was murdered in the archway of the building in 1980.

Minutes later, I was off to Newark, through the Holland Tunnel (yikes) and then to Detroit and my flight home.

I loved New York, what little I saw of it, and I long to return. In the meantime, I will put on my orange coat and go for a walk in Vander Veer, where the grass always is open.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.