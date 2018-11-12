Playcrafters will present "A Wrinkle in Time," a sci-fi adventure play adapted from Madeleine L'Engle's award-winning literary classic, this weekend and next weekend at the barn theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline. Show times include 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday as well as next weekend, Nov. 16-18. Tickets cost $13 and are available at playcrafters.com.

