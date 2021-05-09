A Year of Incredible Nurses

March of 2020 began with much fear and uncertainty as there was so much uncertainty with what exactly was going to change or how that would impact healthcare and our individual lives. The nursing staff looked at the threat head-on and chose to serve their community no matter what was thrown their way. Looking back now at everything that they have gone through, we as leaders are incredibly humbled and proud of the team we have and the self-sacrifice these nurse heroes demonstrated in the most difficult of circumstances.

In the beginning, we had the benefit of time seeing what was happening in other cities and countries as Covid-19 spread, but there were still many unknowns for the eventual impact on the Quad Cities and Muscatine directly. One thing was clear, the commitment of our nurses in stepping up to the plate when our team needed them the most. These nurses demonstrated their strength in intelligence, intuition, innovation, flexibility, altruism, and accountability while serving in an ever-changing and uncertain environment without losing their core compassion for others, even understanding that they put themselves at risk. It was profound to see the way our nurses interacted with their patients and their families who couldn’t come and visit them while taking on any duty as needed with “all hands on deck” to fight for the common good. Their kindness and compassion assured everyone was treated with dignity and respect and took care to the next level.