a1 tease
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Update: Eldridge woman arrested for allegedly selling marijuana out of her garage makes first appearance in court
An Eldridge woman charged with multiple counts of child endangerment and accused of selling marijuana out of her garage made her first appeara…
The wife of an inmate at Thomson prison is speaking out a day after lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the facility.
Splash Landing temporarily closed for cleaning
A Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious-person report early Wednesday was involved in a shooting that left a man dead. The Scott County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.
Good Morning Quad Cities co-host Angie Sharp has filled the City of Bettendorf's new Community Engagement Manager position.
A Davenport police officer investigating a suspicious-person report early Wednesday was involved in a shooting that left a man dead. The Scott County Sheriff's Office will be investigating.
A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county.
Davenport police are investigating a downtown shooting that happened overnight Saturday.
The first of eight people awaiting sentencing in connection with a Quad-City methamphetamine distribution operation has been sentenced to pris…
Gunfire broke out as more than 200 graduates and their families left the U.S. Steel Yard stadium in Gary, Indiana, followed a graduation ceremony for West Side Leadership Academy, a city official said.