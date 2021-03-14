Aaron Jones staying with Packers on 4-year, $48 million deal

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won't be exploring free agency.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones' agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

"We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers," Rosenhaus said via email.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the terms.

Jones tweeted a picture of himself in a Packers uniform with the message "Let's run it back #GoPackGo" on Sunday. Rosenhaus sent out a tweet congratulating Jones on his new deal.

The move removes one of the biggest names from the market at the start of a week in which NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The Packers faced the possibility of having both of their top two running backs — Jones and Jamaal Williams — leaving via free agency in the same offseason.

Green Bay instead will have Jones back to lead a rushing attack that also will feature A.J. Dillon, a 2020 second-round pick from Boston College, even if Williams heads elsewhere.