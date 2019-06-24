American singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. This is a show for ages 21 and older. Doors open at 6 p.m., with music beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets, at $20, are available through www.eventbrite.com. The “Smoky Mountain News” says Tasjan's words are "soaked in spilled whiskey, misunderstood tears and dusty memories.”

