1. Aaron Lewis

Aaron Lewis will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Throughout his career, Lewis has topped the charts as front man of Staind and also gained a following as a county solo artist. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $70. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.