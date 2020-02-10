1. Aaron Lewis

You are the owner of this article.
Aaron Lewis will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Rhythm City Casino, 7077 Elmore Ave., Davenport. Throughout his career, Lewis has topped the charts as front man of Staind and also gained a following as a county solo artist. Tickets are $35, $45, $55 and $70. Doors open at 7 p.m. for this all-ages show.

8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, Rhythm City Casino, Davenport. $35 up.

