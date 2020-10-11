Abbie Eichman, 36, loved Legos, shoes and pumpkin patches

The turtle figurine on Abbie Eichman's work desk always faced north.

If it were skewed in any other direction, Abbie knew someone had visited. And that meant she probably needed to tidy up.

Abbie was equally meticulous at home, where she fashioned a labeled box for every pair of her shoes and rotated them through her closet based on the season. She never bored of clothes either, routinely selling old pieces and buying new ones to complement her collection of designer bags.

Now, Abbie's parents, Bret and Caroyle Andrews, find themselves slowly making their way through their only daughter’s massive wardrobe.

Abbie was 36, living with her soulmate and doing a job she loved in her native Des Moines, when she died of COVID-19 on July 3. She had been sick less than a week, her parents said, and was admitted to Iowa Methodist Medical Center the day before she died.

Married nearly eight years ago, Abbie found her perfect match in her husband, Kalon Eichman, Caroyle said. The couple built Legos together and dedicated a room in their basement to shelves upon shelves of pieces. They loved autumn outings to pumpkin patches and corn mazes. And they read together constantly, resulting in frequent trips to Half Price Books in Clive.