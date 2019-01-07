Abby Jeanne, a soulful singer/songwriter based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, previously played here in November during the GAS Feed & Seed Festival in downtown Davenport. Jeanne returns to town on Saturday for a show at the Triple Crown Whiskey Bar & Raccoon Motel, 304 E. 3rd St., Davenport. She will be joined by bands Soultru and Progeny. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music starts at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at raccoonmotel.com.

7 p.m. Saturday, Raccoon Motel, $10

