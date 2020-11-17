About Sister Joan

Sister Joan professed religious vows in 1965 as a member of the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, St. Louis.

She holds a doctorate degree from Brown University.

She was president and professor of English at St. Mary-of-the-Woods College from 1998 to 2007.

Sister Joan became the first female president of St. Ambrose in 2007.

Programs added under her tenure include: Mechanical Engineering (2011); Master of Physician Assistant Studies (2014); Master of Early Childhood Education (2015); Healthcare and Business Sales (2016); and Doctor of Occupational Therapy (2016).

