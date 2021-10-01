About St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak

• Amy Novak, before taking the job as SAU's president, was president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.
• She previously served in multiple administrative roles at DWU, including as provost and executive vice president from 2008-2013; vice president for enrollment management; dean of enrollment management; and director of student support services.
• During her presidential tenure, Novak increased aggregate university enrollment by more than 20%. There are 948 students enrolled in DWU’s undergraduate, graduate and online programs.
• Under Novak’s leadership, DWU significantly broadened and expanded the student populations that it serves. Almost one-third of the 789 undergraduates are first-generation students and nearly 40% are low-income students.
• Novak led two capital campaigns that raised nearly $60 million dollars, most of which supported building initiatives on DWU’s Mitchell campus.
• Early in her tenure, Novak spearheaded the university’s efforts to launch its first online, hybrid, and graduate programs: an LPN-BS program; an MBA program; and a M.Ed. program.
• Novak earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame; a master’s degree in economics from Wright State University; and a doctoral degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University.