About St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak
topical

About St. Ambrose University President Amy Novak

• Amy Novak, before taking the job as SAU's president, was president of Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell, South Dakota.

• She previously served in multiple administrative roles at DWU, including as provost and executive vice president from 2008-2013; vice president for enrollment management; dean of enrollment management; and director of student support services.

• During her presidential tenure, Novak increased aggregate university enrollment by more than 20%. There are 948 students enrolled in DWU’s undergraduate, graduate and online programs.

• Under Novak’s leadership, DWU significantly broadened and expanded the student populations that it serves. Almost one-third of the 789 undergraduates are first-generation students and nearly 40% are low-income students.

• Novak led two capital campaigns that raised nearly $60 million dollars, most of which supported building initiatives on DWU’s Mitchell campus.

• Early in her tenure, Novak spearheaded the university’s efforts to launch its first online, hybrid, and graduate programs: an LPN-BS program; an MBA program; and a M.Ed. program.

• Novak earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame; a master’s degree in economics from Wright State University; and a doctoral degree in interdisciplinary leadership from Creighton University.

• She was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on April 20, 1971, and graduated from high school in Mitchell, where DWU is located.

• Novak and her husband, Ken, are parents to eight children.

This information was provided by St. Ambrose University.

Quad-City Times​

